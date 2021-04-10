Baylor women's tennis downs K-State, 5-2

MANHATTAN, Kans. — The Baylor women’s tennis team went back to work for the first time in 12 days and picked up a 5-2 victory over Kansas State on Saturday at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Bears won the doubles point and got three quick singles victories to clinch the match with a 4-0 lead. After Angie Shakhraichuk and Alicia Herrero Linana won on the No. 4 and No. 3 courts respectively, Paula Baranano claimed the deciding point with a 7-5, 6-4 win over K-State’s Ioana Gheorghita.

Baylor’s Mel Krywoj and Shakhraichuk won on the No. 1 doubles court, defeating Wildcats Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares, 6-1. Bears Jessica Hinojosa and Kris Sorokolet defeated K-State’s Lilla Barzo and Manami Ukita, 6-1 on the No. 2 court.

The Bears (18-3, 5-1 Big 12) continue conference action with a match at Kansas on Sunday.

