Baylor women's tennis downs SMU, 6-1

The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled over SMU, 6-1, on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears doubles team of Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet earned the deciding win for the doubles point, then 20th-ranked Baylor claimed five of six singles matches.

Kraus and Sorokolet defeated SMU’s Winslow Huth and Hadley Doyle on the No. 3 doubles court. The Baylor team of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana also won their match on the No. 1 doubles court.

Herrero Linana and Angie Shakhraichuk each won three set matches in singles play. Herrero Linana defeated SMU’s Doyle, 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 1-0 (11-9) in the final match to finish. Shakhraichuk outlasted SMU’s Chandler Carter, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Baylor’s Kraus, Audrey Boch-Collins and Krywoj also claimed singles wins in straight sets.

The Bears improved to 6-1 for the season.

