Baylor women's tennis downs SMU, 6-1
Livia Kraus

Baylor junior Livia Kraus won on both the doubles and singles courts during the Bears' win over SMU on Sunday. 

 Chad Conine

The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled over SMU, 6-1, on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears doubles team of Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet earned the deciding win for the doubles point, then 20th-ranked Baylor claimed five of six singles matches.

Kraus and Sorokolet defeated SMU’s Winslow Huth and Hadley Doyle on the No. 3 doubles court. The Baylor team of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana also won their match on the No. 1 doubles court.

Herrero Linana and Angie Shakhraichuk each won three set matches in singles play. Herrero Linana defeated SMU’s Doyle, 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 1-0 (11-9) in the final match to finish. Shakhraichuk outlasted SMU’s Chandler Carter, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Baylor’s Kraus, Audrey Boch-Collins and Krywoj also claimed singles wins in straight sets.

The Bears improved to 6-1 for the season.

