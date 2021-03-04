Baylor women's tennis downs TCU, 4-3

The 15th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team edged TCU, 4-3, in a nonconference match on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Livia Kraus claimed the deciding point for Baylor as she defeated TCU’s Isabel Pascual, 6-3, 6-2, on the No. 4 singles court.
Prior to that, the Bears teams of Kris Sorokolet/Jessica Hinojosa and Audrey Boch-Collins/Angie Shakhraichuk won their matches to earn the doubles point for Baylor.
Bears Paula Baranano and Shakhraichuk joined Kraus in notching singles points. Baranano defeated TCU’s Margaret Polk, 6-0, 6-0, on the No. 6 singles court and Shakhraichuk beat TCU’s Addy Guevara, 6-1, 6-2, in No. 5 singles.
The Bears (11-1) will host two more Big 12 programs in nonconference matches when they play Texas at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Texas Tech at noon on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
