Baylor women's tennis downs TCU, 4-3

The 15th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team edged TCU, 4-3, in a nonconference match on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Livia Kraus claimed the deciding point for Baylor as she defeated TCU’s Isabel Pascual, 6-3, 6-2, on the No. 4 singles court.

Prior to that, the Bears teams of Kris Sorokolet/Jessica Hinojosa and Audrey Boch-Collins/Angie Shakhraichuk won their matches to earn the doubles point for Baylor.

Bears Paula Baranano and Shakhraichuk joined Kraus in notching singles points. Baranano defeated TCU’s Margaret Polk, 6-0, 6-0, on the No. 6 singles court and Shakhraichuk beat TCU’s Addy Guevara, 6-1, 6-2, in No. 5 singles.

The Bears (11-1) will host two more Big 12 programs in nonconference matches when they play Texas at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Texas Tech at noon on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

