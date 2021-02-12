Baylor women's tennis downs UNT, 6-1

The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a 6-1 victory over North Texas on Friday night at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The 17th-ranked Bears swept the doubles point and then Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana won hard fought singles matches on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts to help forge the victory.
Krywoj outlasted the Mean Green’s Lucie Devier, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, in No. 1 singles, while Herrero Linana defeated UNT’s Nidhi Surapaneni, 7-5 (7-4), 7-6, on the No. 2 court.
Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa won the clinching fourth point for Baylor as she beat the Mean Green’s Maria Ponomareva, 6-4, 6-3, in No. 3 singles.
The Bears (8-1) will continue their season with a pair of matches in the Pacific Northwest next weekend as they play Washington on Friday and Washington State on Feb. 21.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
