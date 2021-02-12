 Skip to main content
Baylor women's tennis downs UNT, 6-1
The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a 6-1 victory over North Texas on Friday night at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The 17th-ranked Bears swept the doubles point and then Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana won hard fought singles matches on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts to help forge the victory.

Krywoj outlasted the Mean Green’s Lucie Devier, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, in No. 1 singles, while Herrero Linana defeated UNT’s Nidhi Surapaneni, 7-5 (7-4), 7-6, on the No. 2 court.

Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa won the clinching fourth point for Baylor as she beat the Mean Green’s Maria Ponomareva, 6-4, 6-3, in No. 3 singles.

The Bears (8-1) will continue their season with a pair of matches in the Pacific Northwest next weekend as they play Washington on Friday and Washington State on Feb. 21.

