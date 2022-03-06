Baylor women's tennis downs UNT, ACU

The Baylor women’s tennis team claimed two dual match victories as the Bears rolled over North Texas for a 4-0 and then did the same against Abilene Christian later in the day on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Bears Alina Shcherbinina, Paula Baranano and Ana Carmen Zumburek each won singles points in straight sets against North Texas.

Shcherbinina defeated UNT’s Saki Oyama, 6-2, 6-2, on the No. 2 singles court. Baranano bested the Mean Green’s Liisa Vehvilainen, 7-5, 6-1 on the No. 3 court. And Zumburek beat UNT’s Kexuan Zhou, 6-2, 6-4, on the No. 5 court.

Before that Baylor’s No. 1 doubles pair, Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero won their court as did Baranano and Shcherbinina, to give Baylor the opening point.

Krywoj and Herrero also won their court against ACU, clinching the doubles point in that match and getting Baylor rolling.

The Bears season will continue when they host TCU at noon on Thursday at Hurd Tennis Center.