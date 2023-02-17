Baylor women's tennis (7-4) battled Friday night against Arkansas (5-1) at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, but fell 5-2 with four of the six courts going to a third set.

The Razorbacks earned the doubles point with 6-1 win on court one and a 7-6 (5) tiebreaker on court three following a Baylor 6-3 win on court two by Anita Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison over No. 58 Grace O'Donnell and Lenka Stara.

In singles, Arkansas took a 2-0 lead with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at the six-spot when Kacie Harvey defeated Danielle Tuhten. Sahdiieva earned a 6-4, 6-4 win on court four over Stara to put the Bears on the board. Arkansas got ahead 3-1 with a win No. 3 as 45th-ranked Carolina Gomez-Alonso took a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory against Liubov Kostenko.

Harvison kept Baylor in the contest with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win on court two but the Razorbacks clinched the match with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win at No. 1. Morgan Cross added the fifth point for Arkansas, outlasting Paula Barañano 7-6 (5), 6-7, 6-3.

The Bears continue their homestand next Friday when they host the Washington Huskies at 6 p.m.