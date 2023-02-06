Baylor women’s tennis fell to No. 18 Florida, 6-1, Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center with Isabella Harvison earning her first singles victory of the season.

The Gators claimed the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Florida’s 58th-ranked duo of Rachel Gailis and Bente Spee grabbed a 6-3 win over Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson. Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams defeated Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva 6-4. Baylor’s Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov were ahead 5-3 on court one but went unfinished when the point was taken by Florida.

In singles play, Harvison bounced back after dropping the opening set, taking down Carly Briggs, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5, on court one. Dimitrov battled against nationally-ranked No. 63 Anastasia Sysoeva on court four, taking the Gator to a first-of-10 tiebreaker but falling, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3).

The Bears will head north to take on Harvard at 3 p.m. Wednesday.