Baylor women's tennis edges Cougars, 4-3

SEATTLE — Baylor senior Livia Kraus won the deciding singles point in three sets to lift the Bears to a 4-3 victory over Washington State on Saturday afternoon at Nordstrom Tennis Center.

Kraus defeated Washington State’s Pang Jittakoat, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, on the No. 4 singles court, giving Baylor the tally it needed to win a hard-fought match.

“I just tried to keep calm and (stay) motivated and I knew that I could pull it off,” Kraus said. “When I noticed it was 3-all, I tried to pull myself together and leave everything out there for the girls and the team. I wanted that win for the whole team.”

After the Cougars claimed the doubles point, 15th-ranked Baylor came back with the singles wins it needed for the team victory.

Bears No. 1 singles player Mel Krywoj outlasted Michaela Bayerlova, 7-5, 6-4, to even the match at 3-3 and set up Kraus to claim the deciding point.

Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana and Angie Shakhraichuk won in straight sets on the No. 3 and No. 6 courts respectively.

The Bears (9-1) will continue their season with a 3 p.m. CT match versus host Washington on Sunday.

