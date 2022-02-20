Baylor women's tennis edges Mississippi State, 4-3

The No. 24 Baylor women’s tennis team scored four of the first five points and defeated Mississippi State, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina outlasted the Bulldogs’ Alexandra Mikhailuk, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, on the No. 4 singles court for the fourth and clinching point of the dual match.

Bears Anita Sahdiieva and Paula Baranano won their singles matches in straight sets. Sahdiieva defeated Mississippi State’s Alessia Tagliente, 6-0, 6-0, and Baranano eased past Marta Falceto, 6-3, 6-0.

Sahdiieva and Shcherbinina also clinched the doubles point by besting Mikhailuk and Taglienta, 6-2.

Baylor (6-3) will continue its season with a trip to Gainesville, Fla., to play University of Florida on Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.