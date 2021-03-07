Baylor women's tennis edges Tech, 4-2

The No. 15 Baylor women’s tennis team defeated No. 29 Texas Tech, 4-2, in a nonconference match on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor got on the board with the doubles point as the teams of Angie Shakhraichuk/Audrey Boch-Collins and Livia Kraus/Alicia Herrero Linana won on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts respectively.

Boch-Collins scored the deciding point in singles play by defeating Texas Tech’s Metka Komac, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0, on the No. 6 court. Kraus and Paula Baranano also won singles matches.

The Bears (12-2) open Big 12 play versus Iowa State at noon on Thursday back at the Hurd Tennis Center.