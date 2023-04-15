AUSTIN — Baylor women's tennis (15-12, 3-6 Big 12) closed the regular season with a 6-1 setback at No. 10 Texas (18-4, 8-1 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon.

The 10th-ranked Longhorns claimed a share of the Big 12 regular season title with the win.

Texas picked up the doubles point with 6-2 and 6-3 victories on courts one and two, although Broke Thompson and Alina Shcherbinina grabbed a 6-0 shutout on No. 3 to move to 5-3 as a duo this season.

Liubov Kostenko earned her eighth singles victory on court four, defeating Taisiya Pachkaleva, 6-4, 6-3.

Nicole Rivkin gave Texas their second point on court six, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Paola Barañano. No. 113 Sabina Zeynalova took down No. 87 Isabella Harvison 6-1, 6-3 on court three to put the Horns within one of the win. Kostenko delayed the victory with her win against Pachkaleva but a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 win by No.88 Charlotte Chavatipon over Anita Sahdiieva on court two clinched the match.

Texas got wins on the remaining courts as the match was played out.

Baylor will turn focus on the Big 12 Women's Tennis Tournament, slated to begin on Thursday, April 20 in Lawrence, Kan.