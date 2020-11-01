Baylor women's tennis finishes strong at Aggie Halloween Classic

COLLEGE STATION – The Baylor women’s tennis team took five of six singles matches and two of three on the doubles court on Sunday to close the Aggie Halloween Classic.

Five Bears took home singles victories, and Baylor almost swept the day with Angelina Shakhraichuk dropping a three-set heartbreaker to TCU’s Isabel Pascual Montalvo as the team’s only blemish.

Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana, Mel Krywoj, Livia Kraus, Jessica Hinojosa and Audrey Boch-Collins all recorded wins for Baylor.

For Kraus, her 6-3, 6-2 victory over TCU’s Stevie Kennedy was the seventh-straight win for the junior, and Hinojosa’s 6-3, 6-0 win over Rice’s Federica Trevisan was the 70th of the senior’s singles career.

In doubles action, Boch-Collins and Shakhraichuk defeated Lucia Quiterio and Riley McQuaid of Texas A&M, 6-1. Krywoj and Herrero Linana beat Rice’s Anna Bowtell & Victoria Smirnova, 6-4.