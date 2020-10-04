Baylor women's tennis flexes on Saturday

FORT WORTH — The Baylor women’s tennis team bounced back from a slow start on Friday to dominate Arkansas on Saturday at The TCU Invitational.

The Bears won eight of their 10 singles matches on Saturday. Among them, Baylor freshman Audrey Boch-Collins won her first collegiate match, defeating Lauren Alter of Arkansas, 6-2, 6-0.

Other results included Angie Shakhraichuk beating Arkansas’ Tatum Rice, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2), Mel Krywoj defeating Jackie Carr of Arkansas, 7-5, 6-4, Alicia Herrero Linana beating Morgan Cross of Arkansas, 6-3, 6-2, Anastasia Kharitonova defeating Presley Southerland of Arkansas, 6-0, 6-1, Kris Sorokolet beating Claire Slaughter of Arkansas, 6-1, 6-3, Hannah Pinto defeating Fernanda Labrana of Texas, 6-4, 6-0, and Caroline Kotarski beating Louisa Junghanns of North Texas, 6-2, 6-2 (11-9).

Kraus and Sorokolet added to the win list by besting the Arkansas duo of Southerland and Slaughter, 6-2.

On Friday, Kraus posted Baylor’s only singles win by defeating Maggie Cubitt of LSU, 6-1, 6-1. Shakhraichuk and Boch-Collins notched a doubles victory over Maria Ponomareva and Nidhi Surapaneni of North Texas, 6-4.

