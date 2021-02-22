Baylor women's tennis goes 2-0 in Seattle

SEATTLE — For the second straight day, the Baylor women’s tennis team notched a one-point victory as it defeated Washington, 4-3, on Sunday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
No. 15 Baylor (10-1) was a perfect 2-0 on its trip to the Pacific Northwest as the Bears also defeated Washington State, 4-3, on Saturday.
On Sunday, Baylor senior Angie Shakhraichuk earned the deciding point on the No. 4 singles court as she defeated Washington’s Zoey Weil, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4. Shakhraichuk’s win gave the Bears a 4-0 lead.
Baylor won the doubles point as the teams of Shakhraichuk and Audrey Boch-Collins and Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj prevailed on the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts.
Bears Livia Kraus and Paula Baranano claimed victories in No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively. Kraus defeated Yolanda Lin, 6-2, 6-2, and Baranano beat Tara Chilton, 6-3, 6-2.
Baylor’s season continues when it hosts Tyler Junior College at noon on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.