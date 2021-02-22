 Skip to main content
Baylor women's tennis goes 2-0 in Seattle
SEATTLE — For the second straight day, the Baylor women’s tennis team notched a one-point victory as it defeated Washington, 4-3, on Sunday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.

No. 15 Baylor (10-1) was a perfect 2-0 on its trip to the Pacific Northwest as the Bears also defeated Washington State, 4-3, on Saturday.

On Sunday, Baylor senior Angie Shakhraichuk earned the deciding point on the No. 4 singles court as she defeated Washington’s Zoey Weil, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4. Shakhraichuk’s win gave the Bears a 4-0 lead.

Baylor won the doubles point as the teams of Shakhraichuk and Audrey Boch-Collins and Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj prevailed on the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts.

Bears Livia Kraus and Paula Baranano claimed victories in No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively. Kraus defeated Yolanda Lin, 6-2, 6-2, and Baranano beat Tara Chilton, 6-3, 6-2.

Baylor’s season continues when it hosts Tyler Junior College at noon on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

