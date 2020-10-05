Baylor women's tennis had productive opening weekend

FORT WORTH — The Baylor women’s tennis team went 16-9 in singles matches and 5-9 in doubles during the three-day TCU Invitational on Friday through Sunday.

During the Bears’ first action of the fall, three Baylor newcomers won at least one singles match in their collegiate debuts. Freshmen Audrey Boch-Collins and Hannah Pinto won two matches each, while classmate Caroline Kotarski claimed a victory in her only singles match of the weekend.

The TCU Invitational featured players from Texas, North Texas, TCU, Arkansas, LSU and Oklahoma.

Anastasia Kharitinova and Boch-Collins each went 2-0 on the singles court for the Bears while Livia Kraus, Mel Krywoj, Kristina Sorokolet, and Alicia Herrero Linana went 2-1. Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet teamed up to go 2-1 on the weekend on the doubles court and were the only Baylor pair to take home more than one victory.

