Baylor women's tennis headed to Fort Worth

The Baylor women’s tennis team will travel to Fort Worth for the ITA Texas Regional Championships, hosted by TCU at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

The event opens on Thursday and runs through Monday. Baylor will be represented in doubles by Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov, who earned a first-round bye, and Liubov Kostenko and Brooke Thompson, who will face SMU’s Lana Mavor and Drew Morris in the first round.

In singles, Thompson will face Megan Do from Lamar at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“The ladies have put in a lot of work this fall and are ready to play and test themselves,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “We are proud of their preparation and now it’s all about getting loose and having fun on the court.”