Baylor women's tennis' Herrero wins Big 12 award

Baylor women’s tennis senior Alicia Herrero was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Herrero, along with Mel Krywoj, form the No. 4 doubles pairing in the country. Together, the two of them picked up back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in No. 51 Maria Titova and Malkia Nguonoue of Kansas and No. 23 Snow Han and Salma Ewing of USC. Both wins came at the No. 1 position.

In singles action, Herrero’s match was unfinished on Friday in the Bears’ 4-1 win over Kansas. At the time, Herrero had a 6-2, 4-3 edge over KU’s Raphaelle Lacasse.

The next day, Herrero put together a gritty win on court No. 4 to tie the match at 3-3 with No. 15 USC. After winning the first set 6-1, Herrero dropped the second 1-6 which forced a third set. Herrero fought to a 6-4 finish to clinch the win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.