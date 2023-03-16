The Baylor women’s tennis team continues Big 12 play this weekend with a pair of away matches against No. 19 Kansas and Kansas State.

The Bears (8-8, 0-2 Big 12) will take on the Jayhawks (10-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Jayhawks Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kan., before heading over to Manhattan, Kan., on Sunday for a matchup with the Wildcats (2-11, 0-2 Big 12) at noon.

Isabella Harvison leads the Bears in singles with a 10-4 record on the dual season and checks in at No. 92 in the latest ITA rankings. She is followed by Alina Shcherbinina, who is 6-4 in singles action. Daniella Dimitrov looks to further her win streak after an undefeated weekend against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.