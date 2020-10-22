 Skip to main content
Baylor women's tennis hosts H-E-B Shootout
The Baylor women’s tennis team will host the H-E-B Baylor vs. Texas Shootout on Friday and Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The event will feature one round of singles play and two flights of doubles action beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. No spectators will be allowed due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Texas is the only school coming to face Baylor, the event will not be a team head-to-head matchup, but rather an ITA-sanctioned individual event. Results will count towards individuals’ ITA rankings.

