Baylor women's tennis knocks off Loyola Marymount

AUSTIN — The Baylor women’s tennis team remained undefeated, picking up its fifth win of the year with a 4-1 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin.

“We thought the team did a good job of focusing on what was most important for us to get an edge in today’s match,” said Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “Our preparation showed and paid off on a lot of the courts today. We need to just continue to grow as a team and keep leaning on our system as a unit. The results will continue to come the more consistent we are in the process.”

Paula Barañano and Danielle Dimitrov picked up their second doubles win of the season with a 6-2 decision on No. 1, before Isabella Harvison and Danielle Tuhten secured the doubles point for Baylor with a 6-1 win at the No. 3 position.

Tuhten picked up her fifth singles victory of the season to give Baylor an early 2-0 lead in the match, before LMU responded with a win on No. 5.

After falling behind at the end of the first set, Barañano fought back in sets two and three to pick up the win on No. 4 to push the Bears back ahead by two. For the second-straight match, Anita Sahdiieva clinched the victory for Baylor, topping LMU’s Sofia Munera, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.