Baylor women's tennis' Krywoj named Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor junior Mel Krywoj earned Big 12 women’s tennis player of the week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Krywoj took a pair of singles wins and a ranked-doubles win for the Bears, who improved to 4-0 in Big 12 Conference play with victories over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State over the weekend.

Krywoj picked up her highest-ranked singles win of the season on court No. 1 defeating No. 24 Oklahoma State’s Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1, en route to a 6-1 victory for Baylor. She also teamed up with Angelina Shakhraichuk to down OSU’s No. 34-ranked pair of Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamato, 6-1 on doubles court No. 1.

Krywoj improved to 9-4 in dual-match play this spring, all from the No. 1 court, and she is now 3-3 vs. ranked opponents in singles.