Baylor women's tennis mounts Colorado, 5-2

BOULDER, Colo. — The Baylor women’s team posted a road win for the second straight day as it defeated Colorado, 5-2, on Saturday at Rocky Mountain Tennis Center.

Baylor junior Isabella Harvison contributed wins on both the doubles and singles courts to help the Bears beat the Buffs. Harvison won the No. 1 singles court, 6-4, 6-3, over Colorado’s Caroline Pozo. And Paula Baranano and Harvison teamed up to beat the Buffaloes’ Betina Tokac and Ellen Puzak, 6-3, to claim the doubles point.

The Baylor teams of Anita Sahdiieva/Alina Shcherbinina and Alicia Herrero/Mel Krywoj also won their doubles courts.

Sahdiieva claimed the deciding fourth point when she defeated Colorado’s Ky Ecton, 6-3, 6-2, in No. 5 singles.

The Bears’ season continues when they host SMU on Friday at the Hawkins Tennis Center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.