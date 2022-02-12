Baylor women's tennis mounts Colorado, 5-2

BOULDER, Colo. — The Baylor women’s team posted a road win for the second straight day as it defeated Colorado, 5-2, on Saturday at Rocky Mountain Tennis Center.
Baylor junior Isabella Harvison contributed wins on both the doubles and singles courts to help the Bears beat the Buffs. Harvison won the No. 1 singles court, 6-4, 6-3, over Colorado’s Caroline Pozo. And Paula Baranano and Harvison teamed up to beat the Buffaloes’ Betina Tokac and Ellen Puzak, 6-3, to claim the doubles point.
The Baylor teams of Anita Sahdiieva/Alina Shcherbinina and Alicia Herrero/Mel Krywoj also won their doubles courts.
Sahdiieva claimed the deciding fourth point when she defeated Colorado’s Ky Ecton, 6-3, 6-2, in No. 5 singles.
The Bears’ season continues when they host SMU on Friday at the Hawkins Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
