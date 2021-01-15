 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor women's tennis opening season Saturday
0 comments

Baylor women's tennis opening season Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor women’s tennis team will open the spring season with a doubleheader against Prairie View A&M starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Bears’ first match against the Panthers will be held in the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The second match could be moved outside to the Hurd Tennis Center depending on weather conditions.

The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams announced new attendance policies for the Hawkins indoor facility on Friday in order to comply with COVID-19 risk mitigation. The Hawkins Indoor will be capped at 25% capacity and limited to Bear Foundation, Baseline Club and Trophy Club members only.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert