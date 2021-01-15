Baylor women's tennis opening season Saturday

The Baylor women’s tennis team will open the spring season with a doubleheader against Prairie View A&M starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Bears’ first match against the Panthers will be held in the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The second match could be moved outside to the Hurd Tennis Center depending on weather conditions.

The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams announced new attendance policies for the Hawkins indoor facility on Friday in order to comply with COVID-19 risk mitigation. The Hawkins Indoor will be capped at 25% capacity and limited to Bear Foundation, Baseline Club and Trophy Club members only.

