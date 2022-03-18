Baylor women's tennis outlasts ISU, 4-3

AMES, Iowa — Baylor’s Paula Baranano got the Bears the point they needed to notch a Big 12 road win over Iowa State, 4-3, on Friday at Ames Raquet and Fitness.

Baranano defeated the Cyclones’ Sofia Cabezas, 6-2, 6-1, in No. 6 singles for Baylor’s clinching fourth point.

That was one of three points Baylor won in straight sets in singles. Mel Krywoj claimed a hard-fought two-setter over Iowa State’s Miska Kadleckova, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) on the No. 3 court. Baylor’s Alina Shcherbinina swept past Anna Supapitch Kuearum, 6-1, 6-4.

Baranano and Shcherbinina won the swing game in doubles play, 7-5, over Iowa State’s Ange Oby Kajuru and Chie Kezuka, on court No. 3 to take that point.

Baylor (12-4, 3-0 Big 12) will continue conference play at West Virginia on Sunday.