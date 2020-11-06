Baylor women's tennis players advance

STILLWATER, Okla. — Over the course of a busy of tennis, the Baylor women’s tennis team sent two doubles pairs to Saturday’s quarterfinals round and two singles players to the semifinals rounds of their respective flights at the Fall Series Championships Friday.

Baylor started off with each doubles team taking a first-round win in the sole doubles flight. Angie Shakhraichuk and Kris Sorokolet beat Iowa State’s Maty Cancini and Christin Hsieh, 6-1, before Livia Kraus and Jessica Hinojosa took down Kansas’ Tiffany Lagarde and Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-2. Then, Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj outlasted the Jayhawks’ Carmen Roxana Manu and Sonia Smagina, 7-6 (10-8), for the Bears.

Kraus and Hinojosa were the only pair to begin second-round competition in doubles, and they fell to Texas Tech’s Nell Miller and Kaitlin Staines in a heartbreaker, 7-6 (10-8).

Shakhraichuk took a pair of wins on the singles court, taking a two-set win over TCU’s Stevie Kennedy before beating Oklahoma State’s Lenka Stara, 6-0, 6-1 to advance to Saturday’s Flight 2 semifinals.