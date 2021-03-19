Baylor women's tennis rallies to beat OU, 4-3

The Baylor women’s tennis team rallied for a 4-3 victory over Oklahoma on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The 11th-ranked Bears trailed 3-1 after Oklahoma won the doubles point and picked up a couple of early victories in singles play.

But Baylor (15-2, 3-0 Big 12) charged back as Mel Krywoj won on the No. 1 singles court, Jessica Hinojosa won on the No. 3 singles court and Livia Kraus clinched the match with a victory on the No. 5 singles court.

Kraus dropped the first set, then came back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, win over Oklahoma’s Marcelina Podlinska. Hinojosa prevailed in the only other singles match to go three sets as she rallied for a 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (4) victory over the Sooners’ Ivana Corley.

The Bears’ season continues with a conference match versus Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Sunday back at the Hurd.