Baylor women's tennis ready for busy weekend

The Baylor women’s tennis team launches its spring season with a busy schedule at the Hurd Tennis Center this weekend, when the Bears host four matches in the span of three days beginning on Saturday.

Baylor will kick off its season against Houston at noon Saturday, before taking on UT-Rio Grande Valley in the nightcap at 6 p.m. The Bears return to action on Monday for a pair of dual matches against Rice (10 a.m.) and DePaul (2 p.m.).

“Every year is a new challenge,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We’ve got a really young team, and there’s always challenges with that, but I think it’s going to be a good year, so it will be a lot of fun.”

This will be the second time in three years the Bears have started their spring season at home. The 2023 spring campaign marks year No. 21 for Scrivano, who has won a combined 19 Big 12 championships between the regular season and the conference tournament.