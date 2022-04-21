Baylor women's tennis ready to take a swing at Big 12

For the Baylor women’s tennis team, the postseason arrives on Friday.

The Bears are ready for some of that tournament magic and coach Joey Scrivano can see it coming.

“We’re playing really well. We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Scrivano said. “We’ve been progressively getting better as the season has gone on and I love the way we’re playing.”

Baylor (15-7) will be the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament when it opens the event versus fifth-seeded Kansas at 9 a.m. on Friday at Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.

The Bears have recent history with their opening opponent as they hosted the Jayhawks just 12 days ago at Hurd Tennis Center. Baylor won that battle, 4-3, in dramatic fashion.

The Baylor-Kansas conference match came down to a three-set scrum between Paula Baranano and the Jayhawks’ Tiffany Lagarde on the No. 6 singles court. Baranano prevailed with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 victory, helping the Bears sweep a weekend double dip with Kansas State and Kansas.

“Information is a good thing and we have plenty of information on the Jayhawks and they of course have it on us,” Scrivano said. "I would much rather go into a match and prepare the athletes for what’s coming. Here’s the tendencies and the patterns.”

Baylor dropped three conference matches during the regular season — on the road against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in late March and at home versus Texas on Saturday.

But the Bears pushed defending national champion Texas before falling, 4-3, just a few days ago. Scrivano believes his team served notice that they are one of a few programs that can bring the Big 12 trophy home from Fort Worth this weekend.

“(Oklahoma and Texas) have proven they can compete at this level,” Scrivano said. “But I do think there are other teams that can do well, including us. I think our last match against Texas we made a statement. We’re getting closer and this weekend we can break through. So that’s the plan.”

