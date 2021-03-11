Baylor women's tennis ready to take next step

The Bears have a deep roster with nine players who have played five or matches already this spring. Baylor returned seven players after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes from the 2019-20 season. The Bears have added freshmen Sara Ziodato and Boch Collins to the mix of players who are consistently competing in team events.

“We’re progressing really well,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “This has been a two-year journey. We put this team together back in the spring of 2019. I look at it from a more in-depth view. Their growth has been absolutely incredible.”

The Bears only two losses this spring have come against rival Texas. The Longhorns beat Baylor in the ITA Kickoff Weekend event in Austin and again in a nonconference match last weekend at the Hurd.

Texas was ranked in the top three in the nation during both of those matches. But Scrivano said his team is gaining ground on the elite teams.

“We can’t expedite it. It is what it is,” Scrivano said. “It’s going to take time to get to that level where we can beat a team like Texas. And we know that. Everybody knows that. We’re not anxious about it, but every day we’re putting in the work and we’re adding the pieces that are necessary to beat teams like that.”