Baylor women's tennis ready to take next step

The Baylor women’s tennis team was gaining momentum in early March of 2020.
The Bears opened Big 12 play with a 6-1 win over Iowa State on March 6 and followed it up with a 6-1 win over West Virginia two days later to improve to 10-1 on the season. During spring break, Baylor dropped a close match versus 20th-ranked Central Florida, 4-3, but then the Bears never got a chance to bounce back.
Like everyone else in the sports world last spring, the Bears women’s tennis athletes and coaches saw their season end as the national response to COVID-19 was to shut down sports.
But now, it’s a new March and Baylor has regained that mojo, and maybe a little extra, from a year ago. The 12th-ranked Bears are 12-2 going into their Big 12 opener versus Iowa State at noon on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
“First of all, we’re so grateful that we have the opportunity to compete and play,” Baylor senior Angie Shakhraichuk said. “We all worked so hard and our work pays off. Our team mantra is just focusing on the present and taking each game at a time.”
Shakhraichuk is one of several Baylor players who are off to a good start in team events this spring as she has posted a 9-3 record in singles and 7-3 mark in doubles teaming with freshman Audrey Boch-Collins. Only Livia Kraus (11-0 in team events) has more wins on the singles court.
The Bears have a deep roster with nine players who have played five or matches already this spring. Baylor returned seven players after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes from the 2019-20 season. The Bears have added freshmen Sara Ziodato and Boch Collins to the mix of players who are consistently competing in team events.
“We’re progressing really well,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “This has been a two-year journey. We put this team together back in the spring of 2019. I look at it from a more in-depth view. Their growth has been absolutely incredible.”
The Bears only two losses this spring have come against rival Texas. The Longhorns beat Baylor in the ITA Kickoff Weekend event in Austin and again in a nonconference match last weekend at the Hurd.
Texas was ranked in the top three in the nation during both of those matches. But Scrivano said his team is gaining ground on the elite teams.
“We can’t expedite it. It is what it is,” Scrivano said. “It’s going to take time to get to that level where we can beat a team like Texas. And we know that. Everybody knows that. We’re not anxious about it, but every day we’re putting in the work and we’re adding the pieces that are necessary to beat teams like that.”
Much like a year ago, Baylor will quickly follow its conference opener against the Cyclones on Friday with another Big 12 match versus West Virginia at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.