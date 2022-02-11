Baylor women's tennis rolls over Denver, 5-2

DENVER — The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a 5-2 victory over University of Denver on Friday at Denver Tennis Park.

Baylor won the first four points of the match and clinched it when Paula Baranano defeated Denver’s Tatum Burger, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1, on the No. 6 singles court.

Bears Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva also won singles points on the No. 4 and No. 5 courts respectively.

The Baylor teams of Mel Krywoj/Alicia Herrero and Shcherbinina/Sahdiieva both won their doubles matches, 7-5, to lock up the doubles point.

Baylor continues its season with a duel match at Colorado on Saturday.