Baylor women's tennis rolls past K-State, 4-1

The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a 4-1 win over Kansas State on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Bears Paula Baranano, Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva all claimed straight-sets singles wins, which added to the doubles point clinched the match for Baylor.
Baylor (14-6) earned the doubles points when Isabella Harvison and Shcherbinina claimed a victory on court No. 3, 6-3. That followed a win on the No. 1 doubles court by Bears Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero, 6-1.
The Bears continue their season by hosting Kansas at 11 a.m. on Sunday back at Hurd Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
