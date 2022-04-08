 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's tennis rolls past K-State, 4-1

Baylor women's tennis

Baylor's Anita Sahdiieva returns a shot in the Bears match against Kansas State on Friday. 

 Chad Conine

The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a 4-1 win over Kansas State on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Bears Paula Baranano, Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva all claimed straight-sets singles wins, which added to the doubles point clinched the match for Baylor.

Baylor (14-6) earned the doubles points when Isabella Harvison and Shcherbinina claimed a victory on court No. 3, 6-3. That followed a win on the No. 1 doubles court by Bears Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero, 6-1.

The Bears continue their season by hosting Kansas at 11 a.m. on Sunday back at Hurd Tennis Center.

