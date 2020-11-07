Baylor women's tennis sends three to bracket finals

STILLWATER, Okla. – Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk and Kristina Sorokolet each advanced to their respective singles flight title matches, and Mel Krywoj teamed up with Alicia Herrero Linana to advance to the doubles championship match with wins Saturday at the Fall Series Championships at Oklahoma State.

Shakhraichuk beat Kansas’ Julia Deming, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the Flight 2 singles title match, which put the senior at 3-0 on the weekend in singles play. Sorokolet battled back to win 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8) over the host’s Daniella Medvedeva to advance to the Flight 3 singles championship.

Herrero Linana and Krywoj made quick work of Oklahoma’s sister pair Ivana and Carmen Corley in the second round of the lone doubles flight this morning in a 6-2 win. The duo went on to play spoiler to hosts Dariya Detkovskaya and Lenka Stara of OSU, 6-0 to advance to the final match.

Oklahoma State’s Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto will take on Krywoj and Herrero Linana for the doubles championship Sunday.

In singles, Shakhraichuk will face Detkovskaya to decide the Flight 2 singles winner and Sorokolet will face Kansas’ Vasiliki Karouni for the Flight 3 singles decision Sunday.

Livia Kraus and Jessica Hinojosa will be Baylor’s representatives in the doubles consolation championship vs. Maria Linares and Karine-Marion Job of K-State after winning a pair of doubles matches Saturday morning. Kraus and Krywoj will each play in a consolation championship in singles Sunday in Flights 1 and 2, respectively.