Baylor women's tennis shuts out Houston, 7-0

The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled over Houston, 7-0, on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The seventh-ranked Bears (17-2) swept the three doubles matches, then claimed all six singles points without dropping a set.

Baylor took time to honor four seniors as part of the match festivities — Jessica Hinojosa, Angie Shakhraichuk, Kris Sorokolet and Livia Kraus — giving them framed jerseys as part of Senior Day.

Baylor evened the all-time series with Houston 11-11, and it marked the seventh-straight win for the Bears over the Cougars.

Baylor’s season continued with a Big 12 match at Texas on Sunday.

