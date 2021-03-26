Baylor women's tennis shuts out Houston, 7-0

The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled over Houston, 7-0, on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The seventh-ranked Bears (17-2) swept the three doubles matches, then claimed all six singles points without dropping a set.
Baylor took time to honor four seniors as part of the match festivities — Jessica Hinojosa, Angie Shakhraichuk, Kris Sorokolet and Livia Kraus — giving them framed jerseys as part of Senior Day.
Baylor evened the all-time series with Houston 11-11, and it marked the seventh-straight win for the Bears over the Cougars.
Baylor’s season continued with a Big 12 match at Texas on Sunday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
