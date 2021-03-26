 Skip to main content
Baylor women's tennis shuts out Houston, 7-0
Sorokoklet and Kraus

The Baylor women's tennis team, including Kris Sorokolet (left) and Livia Kraus (right) defeated Houston, 7-0, on Senior Day on Friday. 

 Staff photo — Chad Conine

The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled over Houston, 7-0, on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The seventh-ranked Bears (17-2) swept the three doubles matches, then claimed all six singles points without dropping a set.

Baylor took time to honor four seniors as part of the match festivities — Jessica Hinojosa, Angie Shakhraichuk, Kris Sorokolet and Livia Kraus — giving them framed jerseys as part of Senior Day.

Baylor evened the all-time series with Houston 11-11, and it marked the seventh-straight win for the Bears over the Cougars.

Baylor’s season continued with a Big 12 match at Texas on Sunday.

