Baylor women's tennis shuts out ISU, 7-0

The Baylor women’s tennis team opened Big 12 play with a dominating 7-0 victory over Iowa State on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The 12th-ranked Bears won the doubles point and posted four singles victories in straight sets to quickly clinch the match.

Baylor’s Livia Kraus finished off the shutout win with a 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8), defeat of the Cyclones’ Miska Kadleckova, on the No. 4 singles court. Bears No. 3 singles player Angie Shakhraichuk also won in three sets over Iowa State’s Christin Hsieh, 6-0, 1-6, 6-2.

Kraus and Shakhraichuk teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match over Kadleckova and Thasaporn Naklo, 6-4. The Baylor team of Audrey Boch-Collins and Kris Sorokolet also won their match on the No. 2 court to help earn the doubles tally.

Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana, Jessica Hinojosa, Paula Baranano and Boch-Collins all won their singles matches in straight sets.

The Bears (13-2) continue Big 12 play when they host West Virginia beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday back at The Hurd.

