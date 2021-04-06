Baylor women's tennis signs Shcherbinina

The Baylor women’s tennis team announced the signing of top Russian junior Alina Shcherbinina on Tuesday.

Shcherbinina, from Moscow, Russia, is one of the top juniors in the world with a current ranking of No. 45 and a career-best of No. 39 in January of 2021. Overall, her career-best WTA singles ranking is 912. Shcherbinina also carries a UTR rating of 11.

“Alina is an exceptional tennis player and tough-minded competitor,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “She’s gritty performer and has experienced a lot of success thus far. She has completed an impressive junior tennis career, having earned an ITF top-40 singles world ranking. There is always a learning curve when you transition to this level, but we feel that she will make the adjustment smoothly because of her strong character.”

Shcherbinina is a 5-foot-8, right-hander who also ranked No. 5 in Tennis Europe among juniors and No. 3 in singles, with a No. 1-ranking in junior doubles in Russia. She was both the singles and doubles champion of the U18 Moscow Cup. She studied prep school at Stolichnyi Kit.

She joins Olivia Malm as the other freshman signee for the 2021-22 school year. Malm was signed out of Sweden in November. Isabella Harvison, a transfer from Alabama who is sitting out, will also join the pair as newcomers next season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.