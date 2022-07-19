Baylor women's tennis signs Slovakian recruit

Vargova has been ranked as high as 10.71 in the UTR and has beaten seven of the ITF Top 50 players in her junior career. She was also the Slovakian National Doubles and Singles champion under 14 and 16.

“We are very excited to have Vanda join our team,” head coach Joey Scrivano said via press release Tuesday. “She’s a strong and smart competitor. She’s process-focused and has a passion for the game. She has all the right stuff that breeds success. We’re building a tough, physical, aggressive team and Vanda fits perfectly. We are looking forward to her arrival on campus.”