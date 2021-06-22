Baylor women's tennis signs Ukraine's Sahdiieva

The Baylor women’s tennis program landed Anita Sahdiieva of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Sahdiieva is one of the world's top juniors with an ITF ranking of No. 227 and a career-best of No. 217 in March of 2021. She won the 18U Juniors National Championship in Ukraine, and in her career, she has taken down players with junior world rankings of 28, 33 and 49.

"Anita is a dedicated tennis player who plays with a lot of heart. I love her passion for the game and grit as a competitor," Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. "I believe she's going to be a key player for us over the next four years. We're super excited to have her join our team and be a part of the Baylor family."

Sahdiieva is a 5-9, left-hander that carries a 10.55 UTR ranking.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of the Baylor family and have the opportunity to continue to pursue my passion of tennis," Sahdiieva said. "I have no doubt that my game and maturity will only grow at Baylor. I'm very thankful for the coaches' belief in me and look forward to this amazing journey ahead."

Sahdiieva joins Alina Shcherbinina and Olivia Malm as a trio of freshmen signed thus far by Scrivano and associate head coach Lenka Broosova.