Baylor women's tennis signs Zamburek

The Baylor women’s tennis team added to its roster for the second straight day as the Bears signed Ana Carmen Zamburek of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Zamburek joins Anita Sahdiieva as signees this week to the Bears who finished ranked No. 14 in the nation in 2021 after a 24-5 season and made a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

"Ana is a promising young player who plays the game with passion. We believe Ana has a ton of upside and will be a core player for us into the future," Scrivano said. "Her athleticism, power and competitiveness are impressive. We're excited to have her join our team."

Zamburek is a 5-foot-8 right-handed player. She attended Cenapec school and is a member of the Dominican Republic Fed Cup Team. She was a doubles finalist at 25K pro tournament and has wins over ITF Juniors with ranks of No. 65 and No. 81.

“I chose Baylor for many reasons, however the strong academics, the tradition of success in tennis, and the instant connection I felt with the coaches were the biggest factors," Zamburek said.

Zamburek joins Anita Sahdiieva, Alina Shcherbinina and Olivia Malm as freshmen signed thus far by Scrivano and associate head coach Lenka Broosova.

