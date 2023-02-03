The Baylor women’s tennis team won a 4-3 thriller over Ole Miss on Friday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The match came down to Anita Sahdiieva and Lillian Gabrielson on No. 3 singles, as the duo was the only court to be decided with a third set. Sahdiieva opened with a 7-6 (7-1) win in the first, while Gabrielson slipped away in the second with a 6-4 victory.

In the decisive frame, Sahdiieva and Gabrielson battled back-and-forth before Sahdiieva ultimately came out on top, 6-4, to win it for the Bears (6-1).

The Rebels picked up a pair of victories on No. 1 and No. 2 to clinch the doubles point at the start. After falling to a 2-0 deficit, the Bears jumped on the board with a 6-2, 6-3 win by Paula Barañano on No. 4 singles.

Alina Shcherbinina moved to 4-1 on the year at the No. 1 position with the 6-2, 6-4 victory, leveling the match at 2-2. A 6-3, 6-2 win by Isabella Harvison on court No. 2 pushed Baylor ahead, but Ole Miss responded by taking the 6-1, 7-5 victory on No. 5 to tie the match up at three.