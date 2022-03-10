Baylor women's tennis stomps Frogs, 7-0

Baylor clinched the doubles point when the team of Ana Carmen Zamburek/Anita Sahdiieva won court No. 2 versus the Horned Frogs’ Aleksa Cveticanin/Stevie Kennedy, 7-5. Bears Paula Baranano and Alina Shcherbinina beat TCU’s Alisa Soloveva/Jade Otway, 6-3, on the No. 3 court.

In singles play, Baylor surged to three straight-sets wins to get to the clinching fourth point. Shcherbinina defeated Otway, 6-2, 6-0, on the No. 4 court. Mel Krywoj bested the Horned Frogs’ Cveticanin, 6-2, 6-0, in No. 3 singles. And Alicia Herrero clinched the match for the Bears by posting a 6-1, 6-1 win over TCU’s Mercedes Aristegui on the No. 2 court. Baranano, Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison also notched wins in straight sets.