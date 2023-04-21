LAWRENCE, Kan. — The second-seeded Oklahoma women’s tennis team knocked out seventh-seeded Baylor, 4-2, in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The Bears nabbed the doubles point to go up 1-0, getting wins from the tandems of Danielle Tuhten and Liubov Kostenko on court 3, and from Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva on court 2.

But the Sooners came storming back in singles play, claiming three straight wins to rally to a 3-1 lead. Harvison gave Baylor its second point with a win over OU’s Alexandra Pisareva, 6-2, 6-3. OU came back with the clinching point when Dana Guzman defeated Sahdiieva, 6-2, 6-1.

Oklahoma advances to face No. 3 seed Iowa State in Saturday’s semifinals, while Baylor (16-13) will hope for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament.