Baylor women's tennis swatting foes at A&M tourney

COLLEGE STATION — The Baylor women’s tennis team continues to play well, as it claimed seven out of 10 singles matches and three of five on the doubles court on Friday at the Aggie Halloween Classic.

BU’s Alicia Herrero Linana and Kristina Sorokolet were especially dominant, winning their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0. Sorokolet has won her past four singles matches, as has teammate Livia Kraus.

Audrey Boch-Collins, meanwhile, improved to 5-0 in singles on the year with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rice’s Anna Bowtell. The tournament will continue Saturday and Sunday.