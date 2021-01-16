Baylor women's tennis sweeps Prairie View A&M in doubleheader

The Baylor women’s tennis team opened the season by sweeping two matches against Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

The Bears defeated the Panthers, 7-0, in the morning at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, then duplicated that result in the afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor freshmen Audrey Boch-Collins and Sara Ziodato made their dual match debut by teaming up for a 6-4 victory in the No. 2 doubles slot. Boch-Collins then teamed with Kris Sorokolet to win 6-2 on the No. 1 doubles court in the afternoon.

Seven different Bears won singles matches as Baylor finished the doubleheader sweep without dropping a set in singles play.

The Baylor women’s tennis team will continue its season by hosting Rice on Monday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.