Baylor women's tennis sweeps Rice, 7-0

The Baylor women’s tennis team blanked Rice, 7-0, on Monday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears doubles team of Jessica Hinojosa and Livia Kraus won a 7-5 battle over Rice’s Victoria Smirnova and Anna Bowtell to break a tie for the doubles point. Baylor then swept the six singles matches for a convincing victory.

Hinojosa prevailed in three sets on the No. 2 singles court. She outlasted Rice’s Michaela Haet, 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-6).

Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk also claimed a close match in the No. 6 slot as she defeated Rice’s Diae El Jardi, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

The Bears improved to 2-0 headed into the ITA National Kickoff Weekend at Texas on Saturday.