CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Baylor women’s tennis team grabbed a 5-2 road win over Harvard and moved to 7-2 on the season Wednesday.

The Bears took the doubles point as Anita Sadhiieva and Brooke Thompson made their debut as a pair, defeating Iveta Daujotaite and Rachel Arbitman 6-3 on court two. Isabella Harvison and Danielle Tuhten clinched the point with a 6-4 win over Charlotte Owensby and Angel You on court three.

In singles play, Paula Barañano put Baylor ahead 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against You on court four. Tuhten then took a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Sany Gawande on court five.

Harvard earned its first point on court two but Alina Shcherbinina secured the match for the Bears on court one with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory against Owensby. Daniella Dimitrov fell in a tiebreaker on court six following a 6-4, 7-5 win by Harvison against Sophia Ho on court three.

Baylor will host Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.