 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor women's tennis takes on Pac-12 double dip
0 comments

Baylor women's tennis takes on Pac-12 double dip

{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Boch-Collins (copy)

Baylor freshman Audrey Boch-Collins returns a shot during her singles win versus Abilene Christian earlier this season. 

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women’s tennis team will head for a two-match trip to the Pacific Northwest as it faces Washington State and Washington of the Pac-12 this weekend.

The 15th-ranked Bears will meet Washington State at 3 p.m. on Saturday and then Washington at 3 p.m. on Sunday, with both matches being played in Seattle.

Baylor (8-1) is coming off a 6-1 win over North Texas on Feb. 12 and moved up two spots to No. 15 in Monday’s ITA Top 25. Washington State is 4-2 on the season coming off a pair of wins Sunday against Eastern Washington and Montana State. Washington is 6-0 this season and is coming off a 7-0 win versus Portland State on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert