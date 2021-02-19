Baylor women's tennis takes on Pac-12 double dip

The Baylor women’s tennis team will head for a two-match trip to the Pacific Northwest as it faces Washington State and Washington of the Pac-12 this weekend.
The 15th-ranked Bears will meet Washington State at 3 p.m. on Saturday and then Washington at 3 p.m. on Sunday, with both matches being played in Seattle.
Baylor (8-1) is coming off a 6-1 win over North Texas on Feb. 12 and moved up two spots to No. 15 in Monday’s ITA Top 25. Washington State is 4-2 on the season coming off a pair of wins Sunday against Eastern Washington and Montana State. Washington is 6-0 this season and is coming off a 7-0 win versus Portland State on Thursday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
