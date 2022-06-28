Baylor women's tennis team adds Syracuse transfer

The Baylor women’s tennis team has added a transfer from Syracuse, Liubov “Luba” Kostenko.
Kostenko will have three years of eligibility remaining. She is a native of the Ukraine who has competed in three of the four junior grand slams in her career — the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open.
She has reached as high as No. 19 in the ITF World Junior Rankings and last year cracked the WTA world rankings at 998.
Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano called Kostenko a “determined and mature young lady” who “loves to compete.”