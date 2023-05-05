COLLEGE STATION — It took a gritty comeback, but the Baylor women’s tennis team got it done.

The 39th-ranked Bears trailed 3-1 at one juncture, but rallied to claim a 4-3 win over No. 32 SMU in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center.

Baylor (17-13) will face No. 2 national seed Texas A&M (28-2) in Saturday’s second round at 1 p.m., as the Aggies blasted Quinnipiac, 4-0, in Thurday’s other match.

After SMU won the doubles point, Baylor picked up big singles victories from Alina Shcherbinina at the No. 1 spot, Isabella Harvina at No. 3, Liubov Kostenko at No. 4 and Paula Brasano with a straight-sets win at the No. 7 spot.