Baylor women's tennis thumps Aggies, 5-2
COLLEGE STATION — The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team claimed a 5-2 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday in College Station.

The Bears doubles teams of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana and Audrey Boch-Collins and Angie Shakhraichuk won their doubles courts to earn the doubles point.

Baylor then won four of the six singles matches — Jessica Hinojosa, Herrero-Linana, Livia Kraus and Shakhraichuk each claimed victories — to improve to 7-1 so far this season.

Hinojosa defeated Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith, 6-1, 6-3. Herrero Linana bested Aggie opponent Katya Townsend, 6-3, 6-3. Kraus beat Renee McBryde, 6-2, 6-3, and Shakhraichuk outlasted Riley McQuaid, 7-5, 6-2.

Baylor’s season continues when the Bears host North Texas at noon on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

