Baylor women's tennis tops TCU, 5-2

FORT WORTH — The 10th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team claimed a key midweek Big 12 victory by defeating TCU, 5-2, on Wednesday afternoon at the Friedman Tennis Center.
Baylor senior Angie Shakhraichuk led the way by teaming with Mel Krywoj for a win on the No. 1 singles court, then winning the No. 3 singles match for the deciding point.
Shakhraichuk and Krywoj defeated TCU’s Stevie Kennedy and Marie Norris, 6-3, on the No. 1 doubles court. The Baylor team of Audrey Boch-Collins and Alicia Herrero Linana defeated the Horned Frogs’ Tate Schroeder and Margaret Polk, 6-2, to break a 1-1 tie and win the doubles point.
After Boch-Collins and Paula Baranano posted singles wins on the No. 5 and No. 4 courts respectively, Shakhraichuk rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory over TCU’s Schroeder to give the Bears a 4-1 lead.
Baylor (20-3, 7-1 Big 12) wraps up the regular season at Texas Tech on Sunday. The Bears host the Big 12 Tournament on April 22-25 at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
